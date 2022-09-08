Thu, 08 Sep 2022

News

International

Some injuries reported as 4,000 acres burn in California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands ...

Texas sends migrants to Chicago, raising issue of who will pay

HOUSTON, Texas: Republican Governor Greg Abbott intensified his efforts to push responsibility for migrants crossing borders to his Democratic opponents, ...

UK approves new Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for ages 12 and up

LONDON, England: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's new COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 12 ...

US, Japan, S. Korea agree to harsh response to N. Korea nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's Yonhap news agency has reported that the U.S. and Japan have agreed there will be ...

Enormous toxic algae fish kill washes up in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Dead fish, including striped bass, bat rays and other species, have been washing up on the shores ...

UK port workers to go on strike from 19th September

LONDON, England: The Unite union has announced that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of the ...

Business

As Japan allows electronic prescriptions, Amazon seeks to enter market

TOKYO, Japan: Amazon.com is considering entering Japan's prescription drug market by partnering with small and mid-sized pharmacies, the Nikkei newspaper ...

U.S. stocks stage sharp correction, Nasdaq Composite surges 2.14%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Wednesday, with all the major indices making solid ground.The technology sector ...

Energy, inflation are first order of business: new UK prime minister

LONDON, England: Newly appointed UK prime minister Liz Truss said she would take immediate action in her first week in ...

Euro at 20-year low after Russia closes Nord stream gas supply

BERLIN, Germany: After Russia cut off gas supplies going through its main pipeline to Europe this week, the Euro sank ...

Stocks and bonds get crushed on Asian markets, dollar surges

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks and bonds continued to get crushed on Asian markets Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued ...

Italy to spend 100 billion euros as energy imports double

ROME, Italy: Italy's economy minister, Daniele Franco, said this week that the country's net energy import costs will more than ...

