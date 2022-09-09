Fri, 09 Sep 2022

International

UK poll shows only 14% think new PM will be better than ousted Johnson

LONDON, England: Only 14 percent of people polled in the UK said incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will be a ...

Germany to provide 65 billion euros to keep citizens warm this winter

BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) to help residents and ...

Some injuries reported as 4,000 acres burn in California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands ...

Texas sends migrants to Chicago, raising issue of who will pay

HOUSTON, Texas: Republican Governor Greg Abbott intensified his efforts to push responsibility for migrants crossing borders to his Democratic opponents, ...

UK approves new Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for ages 12 and up

LONDON, England: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's new COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 12 ...

US, Japan, S. Korea agree to harsh response to N. Korea nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's Yonhap news agency has reported that the U.S. and Japan have agreed there will be ...

Business

India services industry grew faster than expected in August

MUMBAI, India: A survey reported that the services industry, India's leading sector, grew faster than expected in August.This growth was ...

Stocks in Asia have positive day Thursday, so too the U.S. dollar

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally took a lead from Wall Street on Thursday, sending the key indices ...

Citing noise, pollution, Israel bans Boeing 747s, others in 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel's airports authority has announced that in order to reduce noise and air pollution, the country will ...

As Japan allows electronic prescriptions, Amazon seeks to enter market

TOKYO, Japan: Amazon.com is considering entering Japan's prescription drug market by partnering with small and mid-sized pharmacies, the Nikkei newspaper ...

U.S. stocks stage sharp correction, Nasdaq Composite surges 2.14%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Wednesday, with all the major indices making solid ground.The technology sector ...

Energy, inflation are first order of business: new UK prime minister

LONDON, England: Newly appointed UK prime minister Liz Truss said she would take immediate action in her first week in ...

