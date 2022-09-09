WASHINGTON -- Four people died and three others were wounded after a series of shootings believed to have been committed by a male shooter around Memphis, the U.S. state of Tennessee, on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

Ezekiel Kelly, the 19-year-old male, was taken into custody after a high-speed chase on Wednesday night. (US-Shooting-Suspect)

- - - -

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral, Scotland, after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. (Britain-Queen-Health Condition)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday proposed talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a statement that the South Korean government publicly offers to hold talks with the DPRK to discuss the issue of the separated families. (S. Korea-DPRK-Reunion Talk)

- - - -

TEHRAN -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected and condemned the U.S. and Britain's accusations against Iran regarding an alleged cyberattack on Albania as "baseless."

The spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on the ministry's website that the United States and Britain "lack any legitimacy to level such accusations against Iran" as they have remained silent in numerous previous cyberattacks against the Islamic republic's infrastructures and nuclear facilities. (Iran-US-Albania).