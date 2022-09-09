Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth and monarch of 15 countries, ruled longer than any other monarch in British ...
BALMORAL, Scotland - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.The royal who wasn't supposed ...
LONDON, England: Only 14 percent of people polled in the UK said incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will be a ...
BERLIN, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) to help residents and ...
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands ...
HOUSTON, Texas: Republican Governor Greg Abbott intensified his efforts to push responsibility for migrants crossing borders to his Democratic opponents, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Over the just concluded four-day Labor Day weekend, officials from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded 8.76 ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gained ground on Thursday despite continuing challenges across a broad range of fronts."There's ...
SAO PAULO, Brazil: Apple has announced that it will appeal an order by Brazil banning it from selling iPhones without ...
MUMBAI, India: A survey reported that the services industry, India's leading sector, grew faster than expected in August.This growth was ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally took a lead from Wall Street on Thursday, sending the key indices ...
TEL AVIV, Israel: Israel's airports authority has announced that in order to reduce noise and air pollution, the country will ...