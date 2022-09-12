Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - Myanmar has started purchasing petroleum products from Russia and expects to receive diesel in the upcoming days, ...
ATHENS, Greece: Greek citizen protection minister Takis Theodorikakos has announced that the government plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire ...
HONIARA, Solomon Islands: Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare has said that naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand will be exempt ...
NEW DELHI, India: India summoned Wikipedia executives after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page on the online encyclopedia was edited to accuse ...
TOKYO, Japan: As part of a widening bribery investigation allegedly involving a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, ...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The Malaysian speaker of parliament has confirmed that former prime minister Najib Razak has applied for a ...
BERLIN, Germany: In an effort to reduce its economic dependency on China, Germany's economy ministry will review measures to ensure ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group have announced a ten-year partnership to jointly provide virtual ...
NEW DELHI, India: Indian transport minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government will require car makers to install an ...
HOUSTON, Texas: Leading oilfield services company Schlumberger has said the North American oil and gas sector was growing faster than ...
LONDON, England: UK cinema chain Cineworld Group, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the ...
BEIJING, China: High-profile Chinese universities and state-run research institutes have been relying on U.S. computing chips, whose export to China ...