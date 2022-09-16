Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
78
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Experts: Pentagon needs extra $42 billion due to surging inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a report to be released this week, the National Defense Industrial Association said the U.S. Department of ...

Sanctions on Russia continue-not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON, England: The UK has chosen not to invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state ...

Two years in jail for Thailand protester insulting queen

BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai court has sentenced political activist Jatuporn Saeoueng to two years in prison for insulting the monarchy, ...

U.S. emergency oil reserves drop to lowest level in 38 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to Department of Energy data released this week, U.S. emergency crude oil stocks dropped by 8.4 million ...

New York seeks to ensure 90% vaccinated against polio, says governor

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio, after thethe virus was detected in wastewater ...

Okinawa re-elects opposition governor, says must fight inflation

NAHA, Okinawa: Citing exit polls, public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets have declared Denny Tamaki re-elected as governor of ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks continue sliding, Nasdaq Composite sheds 167 points

NEW YORK, New York - Positive U.S. economic data on Thursday fueled fears of increasing Federal Reserve aggression on interest ...

US-based ONE seeks to offer 600-mile battery range, at 50 percent cost

NOVIE, Michigan: Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy, ONE, has introduced a new anode-free battery pack designed to deliver ranges of ...

Inflation rising in Argentina, will reach 95%, says economists

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: As Argentina struggles to overcome a prolonged economic crisis marked by soaring prices, a monthly poll published ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction, main indices end mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed Thursday as investors struggled for direction after reports of surging inflation ...

Cathay Pacific expects more passengers after easing Covid restrictions

HONG KONG: After the Hong Kong government lifted rules last week requiring passenger crews to quarantine in hotels for three ...

India to limit rice exports, controls 40% of world market

NEW DELHI, India: India's decision to restrict rice exports is expected to raise global prices and trigger a rally in ...

Movie Review

Son of the South