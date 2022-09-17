Sat, 17 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

International

Taiwan says Lithuania opens representative office; China disapproves

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Lithuania has opened a representative office in Taiwan, according to Remus Chen, head of the Taiwan Foreign Ministry ...

Canada says plan will provide inflation aid to low-income families

ST. ANDREWS, Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the government will provide $3.43 billion as inflation relief ...

EU to crack down on products made with forced labor

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Without naming any country, the European Commission has proposed an EU-wide ban on importing products made using forced ...

Experts: Pentagon needs extra $42 billion due to surging inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a report to be released this week, the National Defense Industrial Association said the U.S. Department of ...

Sanctions on Russia continue-not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON, England: The UK has chosen not to invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state ...

Two years in jail for Thailand protester insulting queen

BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai court has sentenced political activist Jatuporn Saeoueng to two years in prison for insulting the monarchy, ...

Business

Indonesia reports exports slowed in August

JAKARTA, Indonesia: As prices of some leading commodities declined, Indonesia's exports slowed in August, according to a Reuters poll released ...

U.S. stocks trim losses towards close, Nasdaq slides 104 points

NEW YORK, New York - A spectacular collapse of shares in FedEx due to declining shipments, reflecting a slowing of ...

Taiwan officials coming to Washington to discuss manufacturing chips

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, the United States will hold talks with Taiwan to discuss new legislation in Washington aimed at ...

Ireland: we would use 3 bn euros tax on energy companies to aid public

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland could receive 3 billion euros or more from a windfall profits tax on energy companies.President of the ...

Courts in Europe hear claims for 25.4 billion euros against Google

LONDON, England: In two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks on behalf of ...

Stocks in Asia continue sliding, Australian All Ords falls 98 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Friday in a dismal end to the week for stock markets.In ...

Movie Review

Halloween (2018)