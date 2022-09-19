Mon, 19 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

International

Louisiana judge sides with environmentalists, stops chemical plant

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: In a major blow to a project that has faced years of local opposition, a district court ...

Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren mount vigil for late monarch

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin on Saturday, their heads bowed in silence as a ...

Governor of Jakarta says he will run for president of Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Anies Baswedan, the popular governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta, said he is "prepared" to run for president in ...

Governor seeks reopening of closed Michigan nuclear power plant

LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in order to save jobs and help curb climate change, she wants the ...

World leaders to gather for palace reception before Queen's funeral

LONDON, England: King Charles will hold a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the official state event before Queen Elizabeth's ...

Taiwan says Lithuania opens representative office; China disapproves

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Lithuania has opened a representative office in Taiwan, according to Remus Chen, head of the Taiwan Foreign Ministry ...

Business

Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Sweden's Heart Aerospace

MONTREAL, Canada: As more airlines turn to new technologies to reduce fuel costs and lower emissions, Air Canada announced last ...

Japan machinery orders up 5.3% in July, defying predictions

TOKYO, Japan: In July, Japan's core machinery orders extended gains, bringing hope that business growth spending may offset short-term issues ...

Experts taken by surprise as US retail sales increase in August

WASHINGTON D.C.: As Americans increased their purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amidst lower gas prices, U.S. retail ...

Largest pork producer in Europe cuts jobs as pig farms reduce herds

RANDERS, Denmark: Due to declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices, Danish Crown, Europe's largest pork ...

Walmart's banking operation set to begin testing with employees

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that in the coming weeks, Walmart- backed fintech company "One" will ...

Indonesia reports exports slowed in August

JAKARTA, Indonesia: As prices of some leading commodities declined, Indonesia's exports slowed in August, according to a Reuters poll released ...

