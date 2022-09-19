Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: In a major blow to a project that has faced years of local opposition, a district court ...
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin on Saturday, their heads bowed in silence as a ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Anies Baswedan, the popular governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta, said he is "prepared" to run for president in ...
LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in order to save jobs and help curb climate change, she wants the ...
LONDON, England: King Charles will hold a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, the official state event before Queen Elizabeth's ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Lithuania has opened a representative office in Taiwan, according to Remus Chen, head of the Taiwan Foreign Ministry ...
MONTREAL, Canada: As more airlines turn to new technologies to reduce fuel costs and lower emissions, Air Canada announced last ...
TOKYO, Japan: In July, Japan's core machinery orders extended gains, bringing hope that business growth spending may offset short-term issues ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: As Americans increased their purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amidst lower gas prices, U.S. retail ...
RANDERS, Denmark: Due to declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices, Danish Crown, Europe's largest pork ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that in the coming weeks, Walmart- backed fintech company "One" will ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: As prices of some leading commodities declined, Indonesia's exports slowed in August, according to a Reuters poll released ...