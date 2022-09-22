Following N. Korea missile tests, US sends aircraft carrier on visit

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SEOUL, South Korea: A U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, will visit South Korea for the first time in ...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: In the latest effort from politicians to distance themselves from the former Soviet republic's first president, Kazakhstan's parliament ...
NEW DELHI, India: Cheetahs have returned to India, seven decades after becoming extinct, after large cats from Namibia were flown ...
TOKYO, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol has struck southern Japan, bringing strong winds and heavy rains, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air ...
BEIJING, China: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this week that due to their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Turkish authorities deported 110 Pakistanis, including two with broken ribs and leg fractures, who arrived at Islamabad ...
TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia continued sliding Thursday, extending losses related to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aspirations to stamp ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Online travel agency Agoda predicts that Asian tourists will resume international travel at pre-pandemic levels by 2024. The ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Thailand expects to earn $64.50 billion in tourism revenues in 2023, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. As ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street buckled on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar roared as the Federal Reserve delivered ...
BEIJING, China: China state planners have said that even though the economy showed signs of renewed momentum last month, the ...
BURNABY, Canada: Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy has announced that its latest hydrogen cell truck motor provides better fuel ...