Ashraf Ghani still considers himself the legitimate Afghanistan president

In his first public and comprehensive interview after the collapse of the Afghan Government back in August last year, the ...

Don't touch foreigners to reduce monkeypox risk, says Chinese official

BEIJING, China: After the first known case of monkeypox was reported on mainland China last week, a senior Chinese health ...

U.S. traffic deaths hit 16-year high in first half of 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to an early estimate released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in the first half ...

Following N. Korea missile tests, US sends aircraft carrier on visit

SEOUL, South Korea: A U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, will visit South Korea for the first time in ...

Moving away from Soviet times, Kazakhstan renames capital to Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: In the latest effort from politicians to distance themselves from the former Soviet republic's first president, Kazakhstan's parliament ...

Following extinctions, cheetahs brought back to India

NEW DELHI, India: Cheetahs have returned to India, seven decades after becoming extinct, after large cats from Namibia were flown ...

Business

Section
UK caps energy prices for businesses this winter

LONDON, England: Businesses struggling with soaring energy costs have welcomed the British government's move to cap wholesale electricity and gas ...

Stocks in Asia on the nose, Australian market loses nearly 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off sharply across the board on Friday. Bonds dived as yields ...

Food, energy lead jump in Sri Lanka inflation to 70.2% in August

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The Department of Census and Statistics in Sri Lanka said consumer inflation surged to 70.2 percent in ...

Seeking rebound after Covid, Shanghai begins construction projects

SHANGHAI, China: After its economy slowed due to COVID-19 lockdowns in April and May, Shanghai, China's largest city, announced the ...

U.S. stocks reverse early gains and close in red, Nasdaq loses 153 points

NEW YORK, New York - Fears of a global recession coupled with higher inflation and even more aggressive interest rate ...

Congress hears from CEOs of U.S. banks at special hearing

WASHINGTON D.C.: The chief executives of JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. retail banks ...

