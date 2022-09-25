Sun, 25 Sep 2022

Royals reveal details of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place

LONDON (CNN), 24 September 2022 - Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within ...

EU considers new sanctions against Russia, including cap on gas prices

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In response to a new escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine, the European Union is considering an oil ...

Invincible Defense Technology to put warring parties on path to peace

Longstanding divisive issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia resulting from or related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unresolved, despite continuing efforts ...

US to seek death penalty against alleged New York bike path killer

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government said it will seek the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov, the man charged with running ...

Hong Kong expected to reduce strict COVID-19 quarantine policy

HONG KONG: To keep the city connected with the rest of the world, while ensuring an "orderly opening-up," Hong Kong ...

Ashraf Ghani still considers himself the legitimate Afghanistan president

In his first public and comprehensive interview after the collapse of the Afghan Government back in August last year, the ...

Many forced out as US rental apartments jump 10% in price

WASHINGTON D.C.: Young workers in the U.S. have been the group most harmed by surging rental prices, with many taking ...

US to allow more tourist flights to Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transport Department has announced that the Biden administration has approved the expansion of U.S. flights to ...

McDonald's Russian successor planning full reopening in 2022

MOSCOW, Russia: After battling supply chain issues, potato shortages and a heftyrebranding job, the successor to McDonald's in Russia, Vkusno ...

Global financial markets in disarray, British pound plunges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stocks continued falling Friday in a dismal end to the week. The ...

UK caps energy prices for businesses this winter

LONDON, England: Businesses struggling with soaring energy costs have welcomed the British government's move to cap wholesale electricity and gas ...

Stocks in Asia on the nose, Australian market loses nearly 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off sharply across the board on Friday. Bonds dived as yields ...

