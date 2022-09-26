Mon, 26 Sep 2022

International

Negotiations successful in swapping five British held by Russia

LONDON, England: The non-profit organization Presidium Network has announced that five British prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been ...

Malaysia to give Myanmar a hard time in upcoming ASEAN meeting after death of kids

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Southeast Asian nations must decide whether a five-point plan to end the violence in Myanmar is ...

Large number of illegal Bangladeshis arrested in neighboring Indian state

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian state of Tripura has decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) of local ...

US seeks lower truck emissions, transition to electric

WASHINGTON D.C.: After Congress approved new initiatives to speed the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ...

Cyclone roars through Canada with 80 mph winds, damage called heavy

HALIFAX, Canada: Cyclone Fiona struck northeast Canada this weekend, with reports of houses being washed into the ocean, roofs torn ...

Royals reveal details of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place

LONDON (CNN), 24 September 2022 - Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within ...

Business

Financial crisis hits Asian markets, British pound collapses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An extraordinary plunge in the British pound to an all-time low on Monday has spooked investors, ...

1.1 million Teslas in U.S. recalled for software update

AUSTIN, Texas: Due to increased risks caused by a fault in its automatic window reversal system, electric vehicle maker Tesla ...

Surging costs to result in vegetable shortages, says EU farmers

PARIS, France: Throughout northern and western Europe, vegetable producers are considering not planting crops due to the financial effects of ...

Asian Development Bank cuts Asia growth forecast

MANILA, Philippines: Amidst increased central bank monetary tightening, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the Asian Development ...

Stock falls after Gap cuts 500 corporate jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Amidst declining margins and weak sales of outdated clothes of its brands, including Old Navy and Banana ...

Many forced out as US rental apartments jump 10% in price

WASHINGTON D.C.: Young workers in the U.S. have been the group most harmed by surging rental prices, with many taking ...

Movie Review

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker