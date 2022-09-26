Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, England: The non-profit organization Presidium Network has announced that five British prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been ...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Southeast Asian nations must decide whether a five-point plan to end the violence in Myanmar is ...
NEW DELHI, India - The Indian state of Tripura has decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) of local ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: After Congress approved new initiatives to speed the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ...
HALIFAX, Canada: Cyclone Fiona struck northeast Canada this weekend, with reports of houses being washed into the ocean, roofs torn ...
LONDON (CNN), 24 September 2022 - Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An extraordinary plunge in the British pound to an all-time low on Monday has spooked investors, ...
AUSTIN, Texas: Due to increased risks caused by a fault in its automatic window reversal system, electric vehicle maker Tesla ...
PARIS, France: Throughout northern and western Europe, vegetable producers are considering not planting crops due to the financial effects of ...
MANILA, Philippines: Amidst increased central bank monetary tightening, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the Asian Development ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Amidst declining margins and weak sales of outdated clothes of its brands, including Old Navy and Banana ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Young workers in the U.S. have been the group most harmed by surging rental prices, with many taking ...