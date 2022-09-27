Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MOSCOW, Russia - At least fifteen people, including 11 pupils, have been killed in a mass shooting at a school ...
LUCKNOW, India: Thirty-six people, including 12 struck by lightning, have been killed in northern India over the past 24 hours, ...
LONDON, England: The non-profit organization Presidium Network has announced that five British prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been ...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Southeast Asian nations must decide whether a five-point plan to end the violence in Myanmar is ...
NEW DELHI, India - The Indian state of Tripura has decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) of local ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: After Congress approved new initiatives to speed the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a choppy day Monday, which was marred by severe gyrations in bond ...
HOLLYWOOD, California: Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the world famous Hollywood sign on Mount Lee overlooking Los Angeles is being ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that will allow news organizations to jointly negotiate with ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An extraordinary plunge in the British pound to an all-time low on Monday has spooked investors, ...
AUSTIN, Texas: Due to increased risks caused by a fault in its automatic window reversal system, electric vehicle maker Tesla ...
PARIS, France: Throughout northern and western Europe, vegetable producers are considering not planting crops due to the financial effects of ...