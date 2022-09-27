Tue, 27 Sep 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
78
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
School children gunned down by ex-student at school in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - At least fifteen people, including 11 pupils, have been killed in a mass shooting at a school ...

Lightning kills 12, rains another 24 in northern India

LUCKNOW, India: Thirty-six people, including 12 struck by lightning, have been killed in northern India over the past 24 hours, ...

Negotiations successful in swapping five British held by Russia

LONDON, England: The non-profit organization Presidium Network has announced that five British prisoners of war captured in Ukraine have been ...

Malaysia to give Myanmar a hard time in upcoming ASEAN meeting after death of kids

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Southeast Asian nations must decide whether a five-point plan to end the violence in Myanmar is ...

Large number of illegal Bangladeshis arrested in neighboring Indian state

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian state of Tripura has decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) of local ...

US seeks lower truck emissions, transition to electric

WASHINGTON D.C.: After Congress approved new initiatives to speed the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets slide amidst turmoil on currency and bond markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a choppy day Monday, which was marred by severe gyrations in bond ...

100th anniversary of renowned Hollywood sign calls for repaint

HOLLYWOOD, California: Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the world famous Hollywood sign on Mount Lee overlooking Los Angeles is being ...

US Senate targets Facebook, Google for money shared with news groups

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill that will allow news organizations to jointly negotiate with ...

Financial crisis hits Asian markets, British pound collapses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - An extraordinary plunge in the British pound to an all-time low on Monday has spooked investors, ...

1.1 million Teslas in U.S. recalled for software update

AUSTIN, Texas: Due to increased risks caused by a fault in its automatic window reversal system, electric vehicle maker Tesla ...

Surging costs to result in vegetable shortages, says EU farmers

PARIS, France: Throughout northern and western Europe, vegetable producers are considering not planting crops due to the financial effects of ...

Movie Review

Invention for Destruction (Vynlez zkzy)