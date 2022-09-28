Wed, 28 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

International

U.S. commits $56 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, promising more

WASHINGTON DC, USA - As floods devastate the South Asian country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Pakistan to ...

Australia weighs US offer to build nuclear submarines

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden Administration and the Australian government are in discussions regarding the U.S. building the island nation's first ...

Canada names first woman ambassador to China

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada has appointed Jennifer May as its first female ambassador to China, taking over a role that has ...

New Covid booster shots received by low 4.4 million

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the past three weeks, the latest campaign to offer a second Covid booster shot has seen 4.4 ...

Russian airlines staff receive conscription notices, media reports

MOSCOW, Russia: Employees at Russian airlines and airports have begun receiving army draft orders, as reported this week by the ...

School children gunned down by ex-student at school in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - At least fifteen people, including 11 pupils, have been killed in a mass shooting at a school ...

Business

Section
After Covid shutdown, China allows reopening of Macao in November

MACAU, Macao: After Macao's chief executive Ho Iat Seng announced this week that China would resume an e-visa scheme for ...

Stocks in Asia fall across-the board as recession fears take hold

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia plummeted on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued to surge.Fears of higher interest ...

Deutsche Bank analyst warns Bank of England to raise rates

FRANKFURT, Germany: Deutsche Bank analyst George Saravelos said the Bank of England must raise interest rates as early as next ...

Shortage of materials, inflation slow Japanese factory output

TOKYO, Japan: As Japanese firms are coping with a global economic slowdown and high energy and raw material costs exacerbated ...

Stocks in U.S. mixed Tuesday, U.S. dollar rally extends

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were choppy on global markets Tuesday as investors struggled with a slew of bad ...

After end to Covid aid, Canada has $4.67 billion budget surplus

OTTAWA: Canada's finance ministry has said that partly due to higher tax revenues and the end of COVID-19-related benefits, the ...

