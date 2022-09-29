TEHRAN(Tasnim) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions amid an ongoing South Korea-US naval exercise involving an American aircraft carrier.

- Other Media news -

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without providing details, Yonhap news agency reported.

The launch came just three days after Pyongyang fired off a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.

Concerns have persisted that North Korea would engage in provocative acts like a nuclear test or a submarine-launched ballistic missile launch.

Wednesday's saber-rattling came as US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Seoul later this week on a trip that the White House said is intended to underscore the strength of the alliance.