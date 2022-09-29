TOKYO -- Wan Gang, representative of the Chinese government and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the appreciation ceremony hosted by the Japanese government and Abe's family in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Wan told the Japanese side that after the passing away of former Prime Minister Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang sent messages of condolence to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida respectively, and Xi and his wife, Professor Peng Liyuan, sent a message of condolence to Abe's wife Akie Abe. (Japan-China-Abe State Funeral)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,663 along with 12,865 injured in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday night.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 614 children and 333 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents in the country. (Pakistan-Flood-Deaths)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:10 p.m. (0910 GMT) and 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) local time toward the eastern waters. (South Korea-DPRK-Missiles)

- - - -

MANILA -- The death toll from typhoon Noru that slammed the Philippines over the weekend rose to 10 while eight remained missing, a spokesperson for a government disaster agency said on Wednesday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Rafaelito Alejandro said the agency has tallied 10 deaths, including the five rescue workers swept by a flash flood in Bulacan, a province north of Manila, hours after Noru made landfall late Sunday afternoon. (Philippines-Typhoon Noru-Deaths)