Thu, 29 Sep 2022

International

Government of India warns students in Canada about hate crimes

NEW DELHI, India: The Indian government has advised students and other nationals in Canada to be wary of "incidents of ...

Pope Francis asks Italians: 'More births, more children'

MATERA, Italy: In off-the-cuff remarks on September 26, Pope Francis urged Italians to have more children. While in southern Italy ...

U.S. commits $56 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, promising more

WASHINGTON DC, USA - As floods devastate the South Asian country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Pakistan to ...

Australia weighs US offer to build nuclear submarines

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden Administration and the Australian government are in discussions regarding the U.S. building the island nation's first ...

Canada names first woman ambassador to China

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada has appointed Jennifer May as its first female ambassador to China, taking over a role that has ...

New Covid booster shots received by low 4.4 million

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the past three weeks, the latest campaign to offer a second Covid booster shot has seen 4.4 ...

Business

Australia forced to review regulations following Optus cyber-attack

CANBERRA: Australia: After hackers targeted Optus, the country's second-largest telecoms firm, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country will ...

U.S. stocks shoot higher as pound stabilizes, Nasdaq gains more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, after plunging to year lows, finally changed direction Wednesday, with investors snapping up ...

GM to spend $760 million to build parts for electric vehicles in Ohio

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced that it will invest $760 million in its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive ...

After Covid shutdown, China allows reopening of Macao in November

MACAU, Macao: After Macao's chief executive Ho Iat Seng announced this week that China would resume an e-visa scheme for ...

Stocks in Asia fall across-the board as recession fears take hold

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia plummeted on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued to surge.Fears of higher interest ...

Deutsche Bank analyst warns Bank of England to raise rates

FRANKFURT, Germany: Deutsche Bank analyst George Saravelos said the Bank of England must raise interest rates as early as next ...

