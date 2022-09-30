Fri, 30 Sep 2022

After Roger Waters urges end to support for Ukraine, concert canceled

KRAKOW, Poland: Organizers said an April Roger Waters concert planned in Krakow, Poland, has been canceled due to Waters' support ...

Israeli forces in West Bank given green light to use drones for assassinations

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israeli army has approved using drones to carry out assassinations in the West Bank.The extraordinary ...

Picture of King Charles to slowly become circulated on UK currency

LONDON, England: As Britain adjusts to its first new head of state in 70 years, the government printers responsible for ...

Women, children among 25 dead after Bangladesh ferry sinks

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, Bangladesh, has confirmed that a boat carrying Hindu devotees sank in ...

Government of India warns students in Canada about hate crimes

NEW DELHI, India: The Indian government has advised students and other nationals in Canada to be wary of "incidents of ...

Pope Francis asks Italians: 'More births, more children'

MATERA, Italy: In off-the-cuff remarks on September 26, Pope Francis urged Italians to have more children. While in southern Italy ...

Asian stocks close out month and quarter on dismal note

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks closed out the month and the quarter on a dismal note Friday."The 'troubling triad' ...

With eye on competition, Tata Motors selling $10,000 EV in India

NEW DELHI, India: As it seeks to attract more buyers, Tata Motors, the country's only electric vehicle maker, has introduced ...

40,000 Chinese workers to be deported as Manila ends online gaming

MANILA, Philippines: The justice ministry in Manila said it will close 175 Chinese-owned "Philippine offshore gambling operators" and deport some ...

Investors cop haircuts as U.S. stock markets reel, Nasdaq drops 314 points

NEW YORK, New York - A day after investors breathed a sigh of relief, sellers swarmed U.S. stock markets on ...

Enormous debt forces Garuda Indonesia to file for bankruptcy

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Irfan Setiaputra, CEO of Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has confirmed to Reuters that last week the airline ...

Demand for Turkish drones rises, Malaysia, Indonesia voice interest

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defense industry products. Agreements are being signed," Turkish ...

