SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:45 a.m. and 7:03 a.m. local time into the eastern waters. (South Korea-DPRK-Missile)

- - - -

OUAGADOUGOU -- Burkina Faso Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced Friday evening that the country's president, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, was evicted.

Heading a group of military officers, Traore declared in a broadcast statement the suspension of the constitution and of the charter of the transition, the dissolution of the government of transition, and a curfew from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. (Burkina Faso-Coup-Army)

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- United Nations Security Council on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution, which "condemns" the referendums held in four Ukrainian regions under Russian control from Sept. 23 to 27.

The draft resolution titled "Illegal So-Called Referenda in Ukraine," prepared by Albania and the United States, was vetoed by Russia, one of the five permanent members of the council. (UN-Security Council-Russia-Referendums-Ukraine)

- - - -

TEHRAN -- At least 19 people have been killed in the "terrorist" attack on a police station in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Friday, the provincial governor Hossein Modarres Khiabani said.

In the day, "some rioters who belong to terrorist and separatist groups, and whose identities are known, attacked a police station in the guise of Friday prayers, and threw stones and flammable materials, and shot in order to seize" the police station, the official IRNA news agency quoted Modarres Khiabani as saying. (Iran-Attacks on Police-Casualties)