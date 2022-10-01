Sat, 01 Oct 2022

Another delay for US moon rocket as hurricane approaches Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA has announced that it will roll its giant moon rocket, the Space Launch System, off its ...

Boarding up windows, stacking sandbags as hurricane nears Florida

MIAMI, Florida: As Hurricane Ian crashes across the Caribbean, bringing high winds and torrential rains, Florida residents are scrambling to ...

After Roger Waters urges end to support for Ukraine, concert canceled

KRAKOW, Poland: Organizers said an April Roger Waters concert planned in Krakow, Poland, has been canceled due to Waters' support ...

Israeli forces in West Bank given green light to use drones for assassinations

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israeli army has approved using drones to carry out assassinations in the West Bank.The extraordinary ...

Picture of King Charles to slowly become circulated on UK currency

LONDON, England: As Britain adjusts to its first new head of state in 70 years, the government printers responsible for ...

Women, children among 25 dead after Bangladesh ferry sinks

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, Bangladesh, has confirmed that a boat carrying Hindu devotees sank in ...

U.S. stocks sold off sharply, Nasdaq Composite drops 162 points

NEW YORK, New York - It was another volatile day on Wall Street on Friday as investors weighed up more ...

US capital goods orders rise 1.3% in August, surprising experts

WASHINGTON D.C.: New orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods in August increased more than expected, indicating that businesses are still keen ...

Asian stocks close out month and quarter on dismal note

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks closed out the month and the quarter on a dismal note Friday."The 'troubling triad' ...

With eye on competition, Tata Motors selling $10,000 EV in India

NEW DELHI, India: As it seeks to attract more buyers, Tata Motors, the country's only electric vehicle maker, has introduced ...

40,000 Chinese workers to be deported as Manila ends online gaming

MANILA, Philippines: The justice ministry in Manila said it will close 175 Chinese-owned "Philippine offshore gambling operators" and deport some ...

Investors cop haircuts as U.S. stock markets reel, Nasdaq drops 314 points

NEW YORK, New York - A day after investors breathed a sigh of relief, sellers swarmed U.S. stock markets on ...

Dr. Phibes Rises Again