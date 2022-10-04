Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Fair in Statesville

Czech begins detaining migrants at 27 Slovak border crossings

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech police detained a van carrying 15 illegal migrants on October 1, after renewing border checks following ...

US acts to reduce risks from space debris

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 last week to enforce new rules to address the issue of ...

Prosecutors to decide on charging actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said that actor Alec Baldwin and up to four others ...

US again returning money to victims of Bernie Madoff, 88% recovered

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that after nearly 14 years, the victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi ...

After sanctions, Russia says will build own aircraft, not rely on west

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's state-owned engineering firm Rostec has said that the country's aviation industry will continue operating without the West, ...

US claims American-JetBlue alliance is anti-competitive

BOSTON, Massachusetts: The U.S. Justice Department has asked a Boston judge to force American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to scrap ...

U.S. stocks kick October off with major rally

NEW YORK, New York - A correction in bond yields saw a surge in stocks Monday. The 10-year U.S. treasury ...

Lego closes stores in Russia, being reopened under name World of Cubes

MOSCOW, Russia: After Danish toy maker Lego exited Russia due to Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine, 65 of its stores ...

Switzerland loosens water regulations to increase hydropower capacity

GENEVA, Switzerland: In an effort to ease power shortages this winter, the Swiss government said it will temporarily loosen water ...

Stocks in Asia quiet, but Japan's Nikkei 225 advances 279 points

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Monday were mostly lower, following substantial falls on Wall Street on Friday.Trading ...

Lyft taxi service puts hold on hiring due to US recession

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Ride-hailing firm Lyft said it is freezing all U.S. hiring through the end of the year, in ...

Ford to spend $700 million in Kentucky truck plant, add 500 jobs

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Co. has announced that it will invest $700 million in its Kentucky plant, which will assemble ...

