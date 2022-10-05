Wed, 05 Oct 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

Florida's Sanibel Island being evacuated after hurricane devastation

FORT MYERS, Florida: Areas within Lee County, including Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, Florida, were devastated by winds, rains and ...

Survey reports 66% of US adults say no to Covid boosters

LOS ANGELES, California: A survey conducted by health policy nonprofit organization Kaiser Family Foundation reported that some two-thirds of American ...

US to purchase $1.1 billion in arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Pentagon officials have announced that an arms package has been approved for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, which includes ...

Czech begins detaining migrants at 27 Slovak border crossings

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech police detained a van carrying 15 illegal migrants on October 1, after renewing border checks following ...

US acts to reduce risks from space debris

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 last week to enforce new rules to address the issue of ...

Prosecutors to decide on charging actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said that actor Alec Baldwin and up to four others ...

Business

U.S. stocks surge, Nasdaq jumps 361 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared again on Tuesday with all the major indices notching up hefty gains."After ...

Britain has 'too many' low-skilled migrants, interior minister says

LONDON, England: Stating that Britain has too many low-skilled migrant workers, the country's new interior minister, Suella Braverman, said new ...

Australian stocks surge after RBA hikes rates less than expected

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia moved sharply higher on Tuesday despite markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai being ...

US charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. prosecutors have announced the filing of criminal charges against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska for violating sanctions imposed ...

Inflation causes steep fall in new orders at Ireland factories

DUBLIN, Ireland: As inflation caused prices for factory materials to rise, Ireland's factory output fell in September, causing an easing ...

U.S. stocks kick October off with major rally

NEW YORK, New York - A correction in bond yields saw a surge in stocks Monday. The 10-year U.S. treasury ...

Movie Review

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (4K UHD)