Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US prepares to send more HIMARS missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of a $625 million package, the Biden administration's next military assistance for Ukraine will include an ...

Another ambassador expelled from Nicaragua as EU representative leaves

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua this week, three days after being declared "persona non grata" by ...

Massive culling of flocks as Europe sees worst-ever bird flu outbreak

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's Food Safety Agency said that with nearly 50 million poultry being culled this year, Europe ...

Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites after Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest ...

Germany pledges to deliver advanced air defense system to Ukraine

ODESSA, Kyiv: During an unannounced visit to Odessa, German defense minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany will deliver to Ukraine the ...

Cubans take to street to voice frustrations over ongoing power outage

HAVANA, Cuba: Three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity throughout Cuba, protests broke out for a second night in ...

Business

Section
Daily passenger limits to end at London's Heathrow

LONDON, England: After limiting the number of passenger departures since July to prevent long queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations, ...

GM out paces Toyota in third quarter sales by 80,000 cars

DETROIT, Michigan: Amidst concerns about a drop in car sales, statistics released this week reported that General Motors outsold Japanese ...

Asian stock markets divided, Australian shares finish flat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were directionless Thursday as investors were decidedly restless following major gains earlier in ...

In meeting, White House warns oil execs about price-gouging

WASHINGTON D.C.: After President Joe Biden warned the oil industry against price-gouging, White House officials and oil executives met late ...

As fuel subsidies fall in Indonesia, inflation running at 7-year high

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Due to rising transportation costs after a fuel price hike, Indonesia's inflation rate in September surged to its ...

U.S. stocks slip, Nasdaq loses 28 points

NEW YORK, New York - The sharp two-day rally, which kicked off the start of October, and this week, came ...

Movie Review

For All Mankind (4K UHD)