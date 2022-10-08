Sat, 08 Oct 2022

International

Russian men seek out lawyers to avoid army service

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian lawyers and civil society organizations have been swamped by panic-stricken requests by young men seeking help to ...

New report shows EU ordering larger number of migrants to leave

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, said the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave Italy rose by ...

Russian TV protester flees from home arrest, now wanted fugitive

MOSCOW, Russia: After her on-air protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been placed on Moscow's ...

US prepares to send more HIMARS missiles to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of a $625 million package, the Biden administration's next military assistance for Ukraine will include an ...

Another ambassador expelled from Nicaragua as EU representative leaves

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua this week, three days after being declared "persona non grata" by ...

Massive culling of flocks as Europe sees worst-ever bird flu outbreak

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's Food Safety Agency said that with nearly 50 million poultry being culled this year, Europe ...

Business

U.S. stock markets tumble after unemployment hits 50 year low

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after the Labor Department reported an increase of 263,000 non-farm ...

New York City sees jump in quarter's office leases

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the third quarter, New York City's office leasing market rebounded from one year earlier, ...

Asian stocks in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries declines 57 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia continued to slide on Friday.The Australian All Ordinaries fell 57.40 points or ...

US sees cooler job market in August with fewer jobs available

WASHINGTON D.C.: In August, U.S. job openings fell by the highest level in nearly two and a half years, indicating ...

U.S. stocks hit the skids, Nasdaq drops 76 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday which followed a two-day bounce. ...

Daily passenger limits to end at London's Heathrow

LONDON, England: After limiting the number of passenger departures since July to prevent long queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations, ...

Movie Review

Make Way for Tomorrow
Make Way for Tomorrow [Blu-Ray]