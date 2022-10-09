Sun, 09 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Flint water scandal draws to close, charges dropped against officials

FLINT, Michigan: Charges against seven former state and local officials in connection with the Flint water scandal have been dropped.Ruling ...

After Swedish comedy TV jokes about Erdogan, Turkey summons ambassador

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey summoned the ambassador of fellow NATO member Sweden this week to complain about "insulting content" directed at ...

Governments show no interest in paying islands for atomic testing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After the Marshall Islands requested United Nations help in dealing with the consequences of nuclear ...

Russian men seek out lawyers to avoid army service

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian lawyers and civil society organizations have been swamped by panic-stricken requests by young men seeking help to ...

New report shows EU ordering larger number of migrants to leave

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, said the number of non-EU citizens ordered to leave Italy rose by ...

Russian TV protester flees from home arrest, now wanted fugitive

MOSCOW, Russia: After her on-air protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has been placed on Moscow's ...

Business

Section
Europe faces gas crisis if stocks run low this winter, says official

PARIS, France: If EU countries deplete their natural gas tanks during the upcoming winter, Europe could face a worse than ...

U.S. stock markets tumble after unemployment hits 50 year low

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after the Labor Department reported an increase of 263,000 non-farm ...

New York City sees jump in quarter's office leases

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the third quarter, New York City's office leasing market rebounded from one year earlier, ...

Asian stocks in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries declines 57 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia continued to slide on Friday.The Australian All Ordinaries fell 57.40 points or ...

US sees cooler job market in August with fewer jobs available

WASHINGTON D.C.: In August, U.S. job openings fell by the highest level in nearly two and a half years, indicating ...

U.S. stocks hit the skids, Nasdaq drops 76 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday, extending losses from Wednesday which followed a two-day bounce. ...

Movie Review

Deadpool 2