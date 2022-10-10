Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UK officials warn of winter power rationing with 3 hour power cuts

LONDON, England: Officials with the UK's National Grid said the country could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses ...

Ukraine economy down by 30%, though exports are rising

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine's economy ministry said last week that the country's economy shrank 30 percent since the February invasion by ...

Names and photos of ten people killed in Friday's explosion released

CO DONEGAL, Ireland - Gardai have released the names of the 10 people killed in Friday's explosion at a service ...

US expresses concern over increased teens vaping

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a national survey conducted between 18th January and 31st May and released this week, the U.S. ...

UK nurses union takes step toward strike as members vote this week

LONDON, England: Over 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing will vote this week to authorize a strike to ...

Inflation, crime, immigrations called key in US November elections

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos reported that in the areas of immigration and ...

Business

Section
Tesla to begin deliveries of electric long-haul trucks to PepsiCo

ATLANTA, Georgia: Tesla will begin delivering electric-powered semi trucks to PepsiCo on December 1. Pepsi will be the first company ...

Stocks in Asia close sharply lower, U.S. dollar well bid

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply Monday in a dismal start to the week.In Hong Kong, the ...

Amazon announced it will hire 150,000 workers for Christmas season

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com, the world's largest online retailer, announced this week that to prepare for the holiday season it would ...

As government subsidies lessen, GE cutting staff at wind power unit

BOSTON, Massachusetts: General Electric has announced that it will lay-off workers at its wind power generation unit, which manufactures wind ...

Eli Lilly says US to perform quick review of promising obesity drug

WASHINGTON D.C.: Eli Lilly has said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will conduct a quick review of its ...

Europe faces gas crisis if stocks run low this winter, says official

PARIS, France: If EU countries deplete their natural gas tanks during the upcoming winter, Europe could face a worse than ...

Movie Review

Ghost