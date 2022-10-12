Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
57
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
US restricts sale of chips to China, Taiwan says will follow new rules

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's government said that local semiconductor companies are attaching "great importance" to complying with a new U.S. law, ...

With inflation at 7.9%, German officials expect recession to strike

FRANKFURT, Germany: Due to the energy crisis, rising prices and supply bottlenecks, the BERLIN, Germany: German government expects the country's ...

UK officials warn of winter power rationing with 3 hour power cuts

LONDON, England: Officials with the UK's National Grid said the country could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses ...

Ukraine economy down by 30%, though exports are rising

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine's economy ministry said last week that the country's economy shrank 30 percent since the February invasion by ...

Names and photos of ten people killed in Friday's explosion released

CO DONEGAL, Ireland - Gardai have released the names of the 10 people killed in Friday's explosion at a service ...

US expresses concern over increased teens vaping

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a national survey conducted between 18th January and 31st May and released this week, the U.S. ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks patchy, Japanese key index tumbles

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday. The biggest carnage was in Tokyo, where the ...

UK homeowners expected to sign on to payments for saving energy

LONDON, England: UK energy supplier Octopus has announced that in a bid to prevent blackouts this winter, it will pay ...

US Post Office seeks 63 cent stamp, blames inflation for rising costs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rising inflation, the U.S. Postal Service has proposed to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps ...

U.S. stock markets unnerved by bond futures, Nasdaq drops 1%

NEW YORK, New York - Rising bond yields kept investors at bay on Wall Street on Monday. While bond markets ...

FedEx sends note to staff to expect fewer holiday package deliveries

LOS ANGELES, California: FedEx Corp., in an internal memo, is expecting fewer deliveries of holiday packages, as reported by Reuters. ...

Tesla to begin deliveries of electric long-haul trucks to PepsiCo

ATLANTA, Georgia: Tesla will begin delivering electric-powered semi trucks to PepsiCo on December 1. Pepsi will be the first company ...

Movie Review

War Machine