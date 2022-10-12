Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After two Frenchmen arrested, France urges nationals to leave Iran

PARIS, FRANCE: The government of France has urged its nationals to leave Iran at the earliest, in a bid to ...

US restricts sale of chips to China, Taiwan says will follow new rules

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's government said that local semiconductor companies are attaching "great importance" to complying with a new U.S. law, ...

With inflation at 7.9%, German officials expect recession to strike

FRANKFURT, Germany: Due to the energy crisis, rising prices and supply bottlenecks, the BERLIN, Germany: German government expects the country's ...

UK officials warn of winter power rationing with 3 hour power cuts

LONDON, England: Officials with the UK's National Grid said the country could face planned power cuts to homes and businesses ...

Ukraine economy down by 30%, though exports are rising

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine's economy ministry said last week that the country's economy shrank 30 percent since the February invasion by ...

Names and photos of ten people killed in Friday's explosion released

CO DONEGAL, Ireland - Gardai have released the names of the 10 people killed in Friday's explosion at a service ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks have volatile day, Nasdaq drops 116 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and across the globe continued to struggle on Tuesday with indices ...

Amazon says it ended unsuccessful trials of home delivery robot

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon has stopped using its automated delivery robot, "Scout," which failed in trial deliveries. In an emailed statement ...

Turkey's Erdogan: Interest rate cuts will continue

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said this week that as long as he remains in power, the country's central ...

Asian stocks patchy, Japanese key index tumbles

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday. The biggest carnage was in Tokyo, where the ...

UK homeowners expected to sign on to payments for saving energy

LONDON, England: UK energy supplier Octopus has announced that in a bid to prevent blackouts this winter, it will pay ...

US Post Office seeks 63 cent stamp, blames inflation for rising costs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rising inflation, the U.S. Postal Service has proposed to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps ...

Movie Review

War Machine