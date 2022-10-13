Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Heavy Rain in Statesville

International

Section
Rampant inflation unleashed long before war in Ukraine

An inflationary tsunami is passing through the world economy, creating economic disorder-in some cases acute political crisis-in every country it ...

Russia's Collective Security Organization calls off military drill

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan canceled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, to take ...

US announces finding deadly bird flu in Arkansas chickens

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that a highly lethal strain of avian flu has infected ...

After two Frenchmen arrested, France urges nationals to leave Iran

PARIS, FRANCE: The government of France has urged its nationals to leave Iran at the earliest, in a bid to ...

US restricts sale of chips to China, Taiwan says will follow new rules

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's government said that local semiconductor companies are attaching "great importance" to complying with a new U.S. law, ...

With inflation at 7.9%, German officials expect recession to strike

FRANKFURT, Germany: Due to the energy crisis, rising prices and supply bottlenecks, the BERLIN, Germany: German government expects the country's ...

Business

Section
US Supreme Court hears pork industry challenge to California law

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that could undermine the power of U.S. states to regulate a range of issues within ...

U.S. stocks makes early gains but peter out at close, Nasdaq declines 9 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nudged into the black on Wednesday, providing some relief after relentless days of ...

Record California drought strikes vegetables, fruit

LOS ANGELES, California: Due to an ongoing drought in central California and restricted water supplies from the Colorado River in ...

Hungary, Serbia ok new pipeline to deliver gas to Belgrade

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Budapest and Belgrade have agreed to build a pipeline to supply Serbia with Russian Urals' crude via the ...

Betting on college, professional sports ok'd in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Massachusetts: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved in-person sports betting in the state, to begin in late January with ...

11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond auctioned for $49 million

HONG KONG: Setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction, last week ...

Movie Review

