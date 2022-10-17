Mon, 17 Oct 2022

International

US to increase Social Security payments by 8.7%, highest in 40 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected, the U.S. Social ...

Fears of more censorship as Turkey makes "disinformation" illegal

ANKARA, Turkey: In what is seen as another blow to the nation's freedoms, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will enact a ...

After arrest in Myanmar, Japanese filmmaker receives 10 year sentence

YANGON, Myanmar: Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who was arrested in July at a protest demonstration in Myanmar's main city ...

To prevent harm to airlines, airports, US requiring new cybersecurity

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced, after several U.S. airport websites were hit by coordinated denial-of-service attacks ...

World Health Organization warns of new wave of Covid coming to Europe

PARIS, France: The World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has announced that amidst rising ...

Entrepreneur Dennis Tito to travel around moon on SpaceX Starship

HAWTHORNE, California: Officials at SpaceX have announced that that the world's first space tourist, Dennis Tito and his wife Akiko, ...

Business

Section
Kroger, Albertsons grocers talk $47 billion US merger

CINCINNATI, Ohio: Rivals Kroger and Albertsons, the top two U.S. grocery companies, are in talks about a potential merger to ...

California desalination plant promises 5 million gallons water pre day

SACRAMENTO, California: The California Coastal Commission has approved a $140 million desalination plant, amidst an ongoing drought.Due to environmental concerns, ...

Florida claims after Hurricane Ian could see $1 billion insurance loss

MIAMI, Florida: Florida-based Universal Insurance Holdings predicted a gross loss of some $1 billion due to claims filed after Hurricane ...

US discusses banning all imports of Russian aluminum

WASHINGTON D.C.: As a possible response to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, the Biden administration is considering restricting imports of ...

Toyota to open auto plant in Myanmar, earlier delayed by coup

TOKYO, Japan: As reported by the Nikkei business daily this week, Toyota Motor Corp said it will begin assembling autos ...

U.S. stocks implode, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 3 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A day after a massive surge, U.S. stock markets caved in on Friday, sending all ...

