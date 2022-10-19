Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Norway arrests Russian while flying drone

OSLO, Norway: Norwegian police said they arrested a 51-year-old Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe ...

Paris streets swarm with thousands protesting rising prices

PARIS, France: As weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries drove calls for a general strike, thousands of ...

Mexican town mayor, officials kidnapped along US border, later freed

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Miguel Angel Riquelme, governor of the border state of Coahuila, has announced that Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor ...

US extends Covid emergency into winter

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has extended its COVID-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency for an additional 90 days.The ...

In bid to prevent home foreclosures, Hungary caps mortgages

BUDAPEST, Hungary: In a decree published last week, the Hungarian government said it is expanding its existing mortgage cap program ...

US says only 7% of those eligible received Covid boosters

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that some 3.3 million Americans have received updated COVID-19 booster ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks continue on a roll, Nasdaq adds another 97 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong earnings boosted stock prices on Tuesday, extending a rally on Wall Street which began ...

Billions in losses to Florida citrus farms after Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Florida: On Roy Petteway's 100-acre citrus farm in central Florida, thousands of oranges were scattered on the ground by ...

Oslo to have all-electric bus fleet by 2023, says officials

OSLO, Norway: Oslo could become the first capital in the world with an all-electric public transport system by the end ...

Japan's benchmark stock index closes higher, yen firms

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher on Tuesday, following major rises on Wall Street overnight.In Japan, ...

Taiwan meeting with US tech execs sees $900 million in orders

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's economics minister Wang Mei-hua has attracted new business worth $940 million during meetings with top executives from ...

BMW denies it is moving electric minis plant from Britain to China

LONDON, England: Auto manufacturer BMW will move production of its electric minis from the UK to China, according to The ...

