Wed, 19 Oct 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

After surge in Asia, Gates Foundation seeks end of polio

BERLIN, Germany: In an announcement this week at the World Health Summit in Berlin, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ...

Norway arrests Russian while flying drone

OSLO, Norway: Norwegian police said they arrested a 51-year-old Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe ...

Paris streets swarm with thousands protesting rising prices

PARIS, France: As weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries drove calls for a general strike, thousands of ...

Mexican town mayor, officials kidnapped along US border, later freed

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Miguel Angel Riquelme, governor of the border state of Coahuila, has announced that Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor ...

US extends Covid emergency into winter

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. has extended its COVID-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency for an additional 90 days.The ...

In bid to prevent home foreclosures, Hungary caps mortgages

BUDAPEST, Hungary: In a decree published last week, the Hungarian government said it is expanding its existing mortgage cap program ...

Business

Insurance costs causes Lyft to increase bills by 60 cents per ride

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Lyft said it is increasing its service fee for U.S. riders by less than 60 cents per ...

U.S. stocks continue on a roll, Nasdaq adds another 97 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong earnings boosted stock prices on Tuesday, extending a rally on Wall Street which began ...

Billions in losses to Florida citrus farms after Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Florida: On Roy Petteway's 100-acre citrus farm in central Florida, thousands of oranges were scattered on the ground by ...

Oslo to have all-electric bus fleet by 2023, says officials

OSLO, Norway: Oslo could become the first capital in the world with an all-electric public transport system by the end ...

Japan's benchmark stock index closes higher, yen firms

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher on Tuesday, following major rises on Wall Street overnight.In Japan, ...

Taiwan meeting with US tech execs sees $900 million in orders

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's economics minister Wang Mei-hua has attracted new business worth $940 million during meetings with top executives from ...

