Thu, 20 Oct 2022

News RELEASES

International

Solution sought in murders of Philippines lawyers

MANILLA, Philippines: The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers has said that at least 133 lawyers have been killed in the ...

After decades of one-child policy, China now seeks more children

BEIJING, China: Amidst an imminent decline in China's population which could stifle the world's second largest economy, President Xi Jinping ...

After surge in Asia, Gates Foundation seeks end of polio

BERLIN, Germany: In an announcement this week at the World Health Summit in Berlin, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ...

Norway arrests Russian while flying drone

OSLO, Norway: Norwegian police said they arrested a 51-year-old Russian man at the airport in the arctic town of Tromsoe ...

Paris streets swarm with thousands protesting rising prices

PARIS, France: As weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries drove calls for a general strike, thousands of ...

Mexican town mayor, officials kidnapped along US border, later freed

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Miguel Angel Riquelme, governor of the border state of Coahuila, has announced that Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor ...

Business

Economic conditions in China deteriorating rapidly

BEIJING, China - The economic indicators from China don't look encouraging as the country has been badly hit by widespread ...

U.S. stocks struggle Wednesday, Nasdaq Composite loses 92 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. sank on Wednesday, puncturing a two-day rally. However, the extent of ...

US reports 2.5 million single day airport screenings

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on October 16, the highest daily number ...

Apple to abandon use of Chinese chips in iPhone due to US directive

TOKYO, Japan: Nikkei news has reported that after Washington imposed tighter export controls on Chinese technology companies, U.S. tech giant ...

Asian stocks divided as British pound comes under pressure

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. In mainland China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, equities ...

After fire, S. Korea's Yoon calls for resumption of messaging service

SEOUL, South Korea: A day after a fire at a data centre damaged their servers and caused outages, South Korean ...

