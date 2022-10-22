Sat, 22 Oct 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
Call to expel China consulate staff who beat protester in UK

MANCHESTER, England: The Greater Manchester Police are investigating an assault on a protester who, during a demonstration against President Xi ...

UK instability continues as Liz Truss says she will quit

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday - bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term ...

Officials discuss next step after radioactive waste found at US school

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: A new report by Boston Chemical Data found the presence of significant radioactive contamination at an elementary ...

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Queen Sonja of Norway has praised the Mindekirken congregation for maintaining worship in the Norwegian language for the ...

Solution sought in murders of Philippines lawyers

MANILLA, Philippines: The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers has said that at least 133 lawyers have been killed in the ...

After decades of one-child policy, China now seeks more children

BEIJING, China: Amidst an imminent decline in China's population which could stifle the world's second largest economy, President Xi Jinping ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia in defensive mode, British pound slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on a downward slope Friday, with little incentive for investors to weigh ...

US, Japan to partner in development of new aircraft

WASHINGTON, D.C.: To support future aircraft development and operations, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation ...

Musk's takeover of Twitter to result in thousands of job losses

WASHINGTON, DC - Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce once his USD 44 ...

U.S. stock markets close with modest losses, British pound gyrates

NEW YORK, New York - Rising Treasury yields and the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss kept investors on ...

US sees record August foreign purchases of Treasury Bonds

WASHINGTON D.C.: As investors speculated about the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank turning away from aggressive tightening, data from the U.S. ...

Citing economy, US allows airlines to delay restarting service to Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) said it would allow Delta and United Airlines to temporarily delay the ...

Movie Review

Scream (1996) (4K UHD)