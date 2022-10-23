Sun, 23 Oct 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

1930's actress to become first Asian-American on currency

LOS ANGELES, California: Actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian-American featured on U.S. currency when the U.S. Mint ...

Some migrants arriving in New York being sent to tent shelters

NEW YORK CITY, New York: To ease the pressure in New York City caused by the stream of migrants arriving ...

Only "patriots" can rule Hong Kong, says Xi

BEIJING, China: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China must ensure Hong Kong is only ruled by "patriots." He ...

Call to expel China consulate staff who beat protester in UK

MANCHESTER, England: The Greater Manchester Police are investigating an assault on a protester who, during a demonstration against President Xi ...

UK instability continues as Liz Truss says she will quit

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday - bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term ...

Officials discuss next step after radioactive waste found at US school

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: A new report by Boston Chemical Data found the presence of significant radioactive contamination at an elementary ...

Business

BMW to invest $1 billion in US EV production

MUNICH, Germany: In the latest announcement from a major automaker about manufacturing electric vehicles in the U.S., BMW AG said ...

Major U.S stock indices rally, Nasdaq climbs 245 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply Friday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive ...

Last year's inventory to be found on U.S. retail shelves leading up to Christmas

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to U.S. Census data, in July major American retailers, including Costco, Kohl's and Express Inc., were sitting ...

BlackRock tells UK it will not stop purchases of oil, gas, coal

NEW YORK CITY, New York: BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has told the UK Environmental Audit Committee that its ...

Stocks in Asia in defensive mode, British pound slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on a downward slope Friday, with little incentive for investors to weigh ...

US, Japan to partner in development of new aircraft

WASHINGTON, D.C.: To support future aircraft development and operations, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation ...

