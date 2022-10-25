As tensions with China, N. Korea rise, America sends bombers to Guam

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...
LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...
MADRID, Spain: In keeping with traditions, 1,400 sheep and goats took over downtown Madrid on the weekend, as part of ...
PERTH, Australia: In a meeting in Perth, Western Australia this week, Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, and Fumio Kishida, Japanese ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed by an outbreak of avian flu this ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has announced a program to attract investments in ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday.In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rallied 275.38 points ...
CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt should seek to wean the public from the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to ...
BAKERSFIELD, California: A California bakery has won a court case in which a judge ruled that the state could not ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friuday despiter a double-digit fall in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, and a ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago-based United Airlines has posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years. According to Refinitiv data, the carrier ...