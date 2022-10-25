As tensions with China, N. Korea rise, America sends bombers to Guam

WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean nuclear test, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers landed on the island this week.

Last week, the U.S. military confirmed the bombers temporary deployment to the U.S. Pacific territory as part of a "bomber task force" mission.

During a briefing, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, "It is meant to send a message that the U.S. stands closely with its allies and partners to deter potential provocation."

The bombers' presence also aim to highlight the capability of the U.S. to conduct global operations at any time, he added.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, including one that was launched over Japan.

Washington and Seoul have said that North Korea is also preparing to resume nuclear testing, for the first time since 2017.

B-1B bombers have participated in shows of force against North Korea in previous years.

North Korea continuously denounces military exercises by the U.S. and its allies as provocative and proof of hostile intentions.

The U.S. Air Force stated that during their temporary deployment in Guam, the bombers will take part in several training missions in the Indo-Pacific with unspecified allied forces.

In the statement, Lt. Colonel Daniel Mount of the 37th Bomb Squadron, said, "The B-1 is an especially capable platform in this region, being able to travel large distances and bear significant firepower with precision."

After a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August enraged Beijing, China subsequently launched military drills near the island, which have continued, but on a reduced scale.