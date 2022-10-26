Wed, 26 Oct 2022

China President Xi Jinping to receive Vietnam party chairman

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government has announced that Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, will visit China ...

Ukraine readying for more war and casualties, to conscript all men under 60

KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine's military forces are so stretched the country is to draft all men under sixty who are ...

As tensions with China, N. Korea rise, America sends bombers to Guam

WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean ...

Republicans take Google to court claiming emails sent to spam

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...

Next British prime minister to be former chancellor Rishi Sunak

LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...

In centuries-old tradition, sheep, goats travel Madrid streets

MADRID, Spain: In keeping with traditions, 1,400 sheep and goats took over downtown Madrid on the weekend, as part of ...

Tesla prices in China fall, starting price now $36,000

BEIJING, China: Electric vehicle giant Tesla has reduced the starter prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by ...

U.S. stocks rally for third day in row, Nasdaq Composite jumps 247 points

NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...

Microsoft to lay off 1,000 staff this week

SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...

Saudi reaches outside country to attract supply chain investment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has announced a program to attract investments in ...

Stocks in Asia test investors, Nikkei 225 gains 275 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday.In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rallied 275.38 points ...

Egypt to develop new currency indicator to wean public off U.S. dollar

CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt should seek to wean the public from the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to ...

