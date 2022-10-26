Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government has announced that Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, will visit China ...
KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine's military forces are so stretched the country is to draft all men under sixty who are ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...
LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...
MADRID, Spain: In keeping with traditions, 1,400 sheep and goats took over downtown Madrid on the weekend, as part of ...
BEIJING, China: Electric vehicle giant Tesla has reduced the starter prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by ...
NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has announced a program to attract investments in ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday.In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rallied 275.38 points ...
CAIRO, Egypt: Egypt should seek to wean the public from the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to ...