THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government has announced that health authorities will kill some 44,000 turkeys on a farm ...
HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government has announced that Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, will visit China ...
KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine's military forces are so stretched the country is to draft all men under sixty who are ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...
LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...
PARIS, France: Saudi Arabia and Airbus are in advanced negotiations for an order of some 40 A350 aircraft, as part ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia moved higher Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued to wind back.The Australian market, ...
BEIJING, China: Electric vehicle giant Tesla has reduced the starter prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by ...
NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...
SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has announced a program to attract investments in ...