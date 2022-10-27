Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
60
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
44,000 turkeys to be culled in Dutch farm after bird flu detected

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government has announced that health authorities will kill some 44,000 turkeys on a farm ...

China President Xi Jinping to receive Vietnam party chairman

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government has announced that Nguyen Phu Trong, head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, will visit China ...

Ukraine readying for more war and casualties, to conscript all men under 60

KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine's military forces are so stretched the country is to draft all men under sixty who are ...

As tensions with China, N. Korea rise, America sends bombers to Guam

WASHINGTON D.C.: In their second deployment to Guam this year, amidst regional tension over Taiwan and a potential North Korean ...

Republicans take Google to court claiming emails sent to spam

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant is purposely diverting its ...

Next British prime minister to be former chancellor Rishi Sunak

LONDON, UK - Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative ...

Business

Section
Namibia, EU expected to agree on rare earth minerals deal

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Namibia mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo has said that as part of a provisional deal, his country ...

Media: Saudis expected to purchase 40 A350 jets from Airbus

PARIS, France: Saudi Arabia and Airbus are in advanced negotiations for an order of some 40 A350 aircraft, as part ...

Asian stock markets make ground as greenback grinds lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia moved higher Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued to wind back.The Australian market, ...

Tesla prices in China fall, starting price now $36,000

BEIJING, China: Electric vehicle giant Tesla has reduced the starter prices of its Model 3 and Model Y cars by ...

U.S. stocks rally for third day in row, Nasdaq Composite jumps 247 points

NEW YORK, New York - As Treasury yields fell Wednesday, U.S. stock markets extended a rally that began on Monday ...

Microsoft to lay off 1,000 staff this week

SEATTLE, Washington: Microsoft will layoff nearly 1,000 employees worldwide, the company told ABC News this week.The layoffs come amid persistent ...

Movie Review

Master