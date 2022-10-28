Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MOSCOW, Russia - Slamming the West for playing "dirty games" for global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ...
CAIRO, Egypt: The Egyptian pound fell 13.5 percent this week after Egyptian authorities announced they would accept a $3 billion ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 39 percent, edging closer to the lowest ...
TOKYO, Japan: In a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan's economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned this week after ...
Washington's military presence threatens Russia's security and won't be ignored, President Putin's has spokesman warned The US troop deployment in ...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government has announced that health authorities will kill some 44,000 turkeys on a farm ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Disappointing earnings weighed on Asian stock markets on Friday, bringing to an end a three-day streak ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai celebrity media tycoon said she has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.The acquisition means ...
ROME, Italy: Italy's new industry minister said this week that Italy will not become dependent upon Chinese trade or technology.The ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place Thursday as investors fretted about high inflation, central ...
OTTAWA, Canada: Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said that Canada will provide $708 million in financing to develop a small-scale ...
SYDNEY: Australia: Due to the costs of home construction and gasoline, Australia's inflation soared to a 32-year high in the ...