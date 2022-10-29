Sat, 29 Oct 2022

In Florida competition, teen wins $10,000 for capturing most pythons

MIAMI, Florida: At a competition to raise awareness about the threats pythons pose to the state's ecology, a 19-year-old South ...

Ex-US military pilot arrested in Australia; worked for China

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian court documents indicate that a former American military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China, Daniel ...

U.S. and their allies not safe from consequences of their own actions, says Putin

MOSCOW, Russia - Slamming the West for playing "dirty games" for global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ...

After IMF deal secured, Egypt currency falls to 22.75 on the dollar

CAIRO, Egypt: The Egyptian pound fell 13.5 percent this week after Egyptian authorities announced they would accept a $3 billion ...

Survey: Biden approval at 39 percent, economy #1 concern of voters

NEW YORK CITY, New York: President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 39 percent, edging closer to the lowest ...

Controversies in Japan with link to Unification Church and government

TOKYO, Japan: In a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan's economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned this week after ...

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

U.S. charges two Chinese with obstructing Huawei case

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what U.S. prosecutors say is representative of a broader pattern of seeking unlawful influence ...

Real estate market in Dubai continues to dazzle

DUBAI, UAE - Despite talk of a global recession, rising interest rates, and surging inflation, the hot Dubai real estate ...

Asian stock markets lose ground, greenback picks up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Disappointing earnings weighed on Asian stock markets on Friday, bringing to an end a three-day streak ...

Thai millionaire buys Miss Universe pageant

BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai celebrity media tycoon said she has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.The acquisition means ...

Italy will protect industries from Chinese takeovers, says minister

ROME, Italy: Italy's new industry minister said this week that Italy will not become dependent upon Chinese trade or technology.The ...

