Sun, 30 Oct 2022

Crowd surge in South Korean capital results in mass casualties

SEOUL, South Korea - The death toll in the South Korea Halloween stampede late Saturday night has risen to 149, ...

Congress to hear more about 144 incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. intelligence agencies will deliver a report to Congress on Monday detailing their findings on ...

More Australian armored vehicles being sent to Ukraine

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia said it will send 70 soldiers to the UK to help train Ukrainian troops, as well as ...

In Florida competition, teen wins $10,000 for capturing most pythons

MIAMI, Florida: At a competition to raise awareness about the threats pythons pose to the state's ecology, a 19-year-old South ...

Ex-US military pilot arrested in Australia; worked for China

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian court documents indicate that a former American military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China, Daniel ...

U.S. and their allies not safe from consequences of their own actions, says Putin

MOSCOW, Russia - Slamming the West for playing "dirty games" for global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ...

As labor shortages threaten economy, Canadian town seeks immigrants

Herouxville, Canada: Fifteen years ago, the small town of Herouxville in Quebec, Canada issued a code of behavior for potential ...

As inflation rises, British say they will cut Christmas spending

LONDON, England: The cost-of-living crisis is forcing over two-thirds of British adults to cut back on festive spending this year, ...

Volkswagen to only assemble electric cars in Europe by 2033

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen will only manufacture electric cars in Europe, as of 2033.In the coming decade, the VW brand will ...

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

U.S. charges two Chinese with obstructing Huawei case

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what U.S. prosecutors say is representative of a broader pattern of seeking unlawful influence ...

Real estate market in Dubai continues to dazzle

DUBAI, UAE - Despite talk of a global recession, rising interest rates, and surging inflation, the hot Dubai real estate ...

