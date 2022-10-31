Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Sale of cruise missiles to Japan seen as countering Chinese moves

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with the U.S. to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have ...

Damage totals placing Hurricane Ian at some $75 billion

DALLAS, Texas: The economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which left massive destruction in its wake across Florida and coastal ...

Using similar science as Covid vaccine, cancer breakthrough seen by 2030

BERLIN, Germany: The world could be only a few years away from a usable cancer vaccine, according to the couple ...

Crowd surge in South Korean capital results in mass casualties

SEOUL, South Korea - The death toll in the South Korea Halloween stampede late Saturday night has risen to 154, ...

Congress to hear more about 144 incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. intelligence agencies will deliver a report to Congress on Monday detailing their findings on ...

More Australian armored vehicles being sent to Ukraine

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia said it will send 70 soldiers to the UK to help train Ukrainian troops, as well as ...

U.S. urges bankers not to attend Hong Kong financial summit

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. lawmakers have urged the heads of major American banks to cancel their planned attendance at a ...

American Airlines pilots weigh new contract with 19% pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas: According to a draft agreement, American Airlines has offered its pilots a pay raise of 19 percent ...

As labor shortages threaten economy, Canadian town seeks immigrants

Herouxville, Canada: Fifteen years ago, the small town of Herouxville in Quebec, Canada issued a code of behavior for potential ...

As inflation rises, British say they will cut Christmas spending

LONDON, England: The cost-of-living crisis is forcing over two-thirds of British adults to cut back on festive spending this year, ...

Volkswagen to only assemble electric cars in Europe by 2033

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen will only manufacture electric cars in Europe, as of 2033.In the coming decade, the VW brand will ...

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

