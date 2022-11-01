Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
China first to market inhalable COVID vaccine

SHANGHAI, China: Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics has received approval to begin selling the world's first inhalable Covid vaccine. Until ...

Sale of cruise missiles to Japan seen as countering Chinese moves

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with the U.S. to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have ...

Damage totals placing Hurricane Ian at some $75 billion

DALLAS, Texas: The economic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which left massive destruction in its wake across Florida and coastal ...

Using similar science as Covid vaccine, cancer breakthrough seen by 2030

BERLIN, Germany: The world could be only a few years away from a usable cancer vaccine, according to the couple ...

Crowd surge in South Korean capital results in mass casualties

SEOUL, South Korea - The death toll in the South Korea Halloween stampede late Saturday night has risen to 154, ...

Congress to hear more about 144 incidents of unidentified aerial phenomena

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. intelligence agencies will deliver a report to Congress on Monday detailing their findings on ...

Business

Section
FAA ends COVID-19 international flight waivers at NY, DC airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is ending temporary waivers for minimum international flight requirements at ...

As inflation soars, Bank of England readies record increase in rates

LONDON, England: As it prepares for a nationwide recession, the Bank of England looks set to raise borrowing costs next ...

Asian stocks march higher although Shanghai and Hong Kong lag

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally gained ground on Monday, although the major indices in mainland China and ...

U.S. urges bankers not to attend Hong Kong financial summit

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. lawmakers have urged the heads of major American banks to cancel their planned attendance at a ...

American Airlines pilots weigh new contract with 19% pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas: According to a draft agreement, American Airlines has offered its pilots a pay raise of 19 percent ...

As labor shortages threaten economy, Canadian town seeks immigrants

Herouxville, Canada: Fifteen years ago, the small town of Herouxville in Quebec, Canada issued a code of behavior for potential ...

Movie Review

Cameraperson