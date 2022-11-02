Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
NEW DELHI, India: Russia rejected claims that it is not ready to negotiate with Ukraine on Tuesday and blamed Kyiv ...
CRETE, Greece: Local police said a large rock fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel ...
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland has announced that the U.S. government and Westinghouse have been chosen to build the country's first ...
Port-au-Prince, Haiti: Eric Jean Baptiste, a former Haitian presidential candidate and leader of his party, has been fatally shot, according ...
SHANGHAI, China: Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics has received approval to begin selling the world's first inhalable Covid vaccine. Until ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan is in the final stages of negotiations with the U.S. to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have ...
SKOPJE, North Macedonia: Beginning a project that is decades in the making, North Macedonia has started building a railway linking ...
SHANGHAI, China: As China further tightens curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19, Shanghai Disneyland stated that it will operate ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China jumped sharply on Tuesday, triggering a regional rush to ...
LONDON, England: The UK's agriculture ministry has announced that British poultry producers will be able to slaughter Christmas turkeys, freeze ...
BERLIN, Germany: Volkswagen said this week that it anticipates supply chain troubles to continue during the upcoming years. At the ...
NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Monday ahead of a key meeting ...