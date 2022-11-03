Thu, 03 Nov 2022

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain deal after securing guarantees

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine ...

With economy suffering, UK might freeze foreign aid

LONDON, England: The UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is considering freezing the country's foreign aid budget for another two ...

As Colorado River reaches record low water level, future use uncertain

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government has said that to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, ...

Russia insists it has always been open to negotiations with Ukraine

NEW DELHI, India: Russia rejected claims that it is not ready to negotiate with Ukraine on Tuesday and blamed Kyiv ...

Rock crashes into hotel in Greece, killing tourist

CRETE, Greece: Local police said a large rock fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel ...

United States charged with building Poland's first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland has announced that the U.S. government and Westinghouse have been chosen to build the country's first ...

Business

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat after Fed raises raises rates 75 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nose-dived on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised official interest rates by 0.75 ...

Conservatives tradition behind Liz Truss's downfall

With its disguises as "high finance" for the mystified and "Keynesian fiscal policy" for those "in the know," deficit spending ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction on Fed jitters

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stockmarkets in Asia struggled on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve decision on official interest rates ...

Following IMF agreement, Egyptian pound falls 3 percent

CAIRO, Egypt: After Egyptian authorities committed to a flexible exchange rate under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support agreement, Egypt's ...

Experts hopeful as Australia sees increase in September retail sales

CANBERRA, Australia: Despite surging inflation and higher interest rates, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released this week ...

U.S. stocks struggle on rise in new September job openings

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the day, and the new month, on a positive note, but investors ...

