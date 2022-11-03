Thu, 03 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Norway mobilizes more troops as alert level raised due to Russia war

OSLO, Norway: The Norwegian government has said that in response to the war in Ukraine, it will put the country's ...

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain deal after securing guarantees

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine ...

With economy suffering, UK might freeze foreign aid

LONDON, England: The UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is considering freezing the country's foreign aid budget for another two ...

As Colorado River reaches record low water level, future use uncertain

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government has said that to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, ...

Russia insists it has always been open to negotiations with Ukraine

NEW DELHI, India: Russia rejected claims that it is not ready to negotiate with Ukraine on Tuesday and blamed Kyiv ...

Rock crashes into hotel in Greece, killing tourist

CRETE, Greece: Local police said a large rock fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel ...

Business

Section
Australian share market bears brunt of losses in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were in decline across the board Thursday. The mood soured after falls on ...

Fearing breakout, Macau returns to Covid restrictions

MACAU, China: After a handful of cases were detected, and despite China loosening visa requirements for visitors to the world's ...

Germany sees no signs of recession amidst inflation

BERLIN, Germany: Data released by the federal statistics office showed that while Germany staved off the threat of recession in ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat after Fed raises raises rates 75 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nose-dived on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised official interest rates by 0.75 ...

Conservatives tradition behind Liz Truss's downfall

With its disguises as "high finance" for the mystified and "Keynesian fiscal policy" for those "in the know," deficit spending ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction on Fed jitters

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stockmarkets in Asia struggled on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve decision on official interest rates ...

Movie Review

Vampyr