Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Sydney Zoo visitors run to shelters after lions escape

SYDNEY, Australia: Five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo this week, forcing the zoo to enact a ...

Russia leaves export agreement, wheat rises 5.5 percent

CHICAGO, Illinois: As Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global grain supplies, the Russian move ...

Norway mobilizes more troops as alert level raised due to Russia war

OSLO, Norway: The Norwegian government has said that in response to the war in Ukraine, it will put the country's ...

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain deal after securing guarantees

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine ...

With economy suffering, UK might freeze foreign aid

LONDON, England: The UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is considering freezing the country's foreign aid budget for another two ...

As Colorado River reaches record low water level, future use uncertain

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government has said that to protect the Colorado River and its two main reservoirs from overuse, ...

Business

Section
New owners of UK McColl's corner shops to close 132 shops

LONDON, England: UK supermarket group Morrisons said it will close 132 unprofitable McColl's corner shops, eliminating as many as 1,300 ...

Fall in tourism, business causes Hong Kong economy to contract 4.5%

HONG KONG: Government data released this week showed that in the third quarter of this year, Hong Kong's economy contracted ...

Australian share market bears brunt of losses in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were in decline across the board Thursday. The mood soured after falls on ...

Fearing breakout, Macau returns to Covid restrictions

MACAU, China: After a handful of cases were detected, and despite China loosening visa requirements for visitors to the world's ...

Germany sees no signs of recession amidst inflation

BERLIN, Germany: Data released by the federal statistics office showed that while Germany staved off the threat of recession in ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat after Fed raises raises rates 75 basis points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nose-dived on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised official interest rates by 0.75 ...

Movie Review

War for the Planet of the Apes