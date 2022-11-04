Fri, 04 Nov 2022

International

Section
Mass production for Tesla Cybertruck to begin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas: Two years later than planned, Tesla has announced that it will start mass producing its Cybertruck at the ...

Sydney Zoo visitors run to shelters after lions escape

SYDNEY, Australia: Five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo this week, forcing the zoo to enact a ...

Russia leaves export agreement, wheat rises 5.5 percent

CHICAGO, Illinois: As Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global grain supplies, the Russian move ...

Norway mobilizes more troops as alert level raised due to Russia war

OSLO, Norway: The Norwegian government has said that in response to the war in Ukraine, it will put the country's ...

Russia rejoins Ukraine grain deal after securing guarantees

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine ...

With economy suffering, UK might freeze foreign aid

LONDON, England: The UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is considering freezing the country's foreign aid budget for another two ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets in sharp rally over Covid policy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and China exploded higher on Friday amidst unconfirmed reports the zero-Covid policy ...

US oil production at pre-Covid high, near 12 million barrels per day

WASHINGTON D.C.: Government figures released this week showed that U.S. oil output rose to nearly 12 million barrels per day ...

Businesses ask Canadian government to fully staff offices

OTTAWA, Canada: Highlighting deficiencies in public services caused by virtual work that have hampered the business community, leading Canadian business ...

U.S. stocks continue to retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 182 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile Thursday, a day after major losses that followed the U.S. Federal ...

New owners of UK McColl's corner shops to close 132 shops

LONDON, England: UK supermarket group Morrisons said it will close 132 unprofitable McColl's corner shops, eliminating as many as 1,300 ...

Fall in tourism, business causes Hong Kong economy to contract 4.5%

HONG KONG: Government data released this week showed that in the third quarter of this year, Hong Kong's economy contracted ...

Movie Review

