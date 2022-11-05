Sat, 05 Nov 2022

International

China refuses visas to Canada journalists, bureau to close

OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced that it will close its news bureau in Beijing after waiting ...

US to sell missiles to Finland to bolster defenses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has announced that under a deal valued at an estimated $535 million, the U.S. State Department ...

Mass production for Tesla Cybertruck to begin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas: Two years later than planned, Tesla has announced that it will start mass producing its Cybertruck at the ...

Sydney Zoo visitors run to shelters after lions escape

SYDNEY, Australia: Five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo this week, forcing the zoo to enact a ...

Russia leaves export agreement, wheat rises 5.5 percent

CHICAGO, Illinois: As Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global grain supplies, the Russian move ...

Norway mobilizes more troops as alert level raised due to Russia war

OSLO, Norway: The Norwegian government has said that in response to the war in Ukraine, it will put the country's ...

Business

Jobs report ignites buying spree on Wall Street, greenback slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday, while the U.S. dollar nose-dived.The October nonfarm payrolls report ...

US, UAE in $100 billion clean energy agreement

WASHINGTON D.C.: American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that the U.S. and the UAE have signed a ...

Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets in sharp rally over Covid policy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and China exploded higher on Friday amidst unconfirmed reports the zero-Covid policy ...

US oil production at pre-Covid high, near 12 million barrels per day

WASHINGTON D.C.: Government figures released this week showed that U.S. oil output rose to nearly 12 million barrels per day ...

Businesses ask Canadian government to fully staff offices

OTTAWA, Canada: Highlighting deficiencies in public services caused by virtual work that have hampered the business community, leading Canadian business ...

U.S. stocks continue to retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 182 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile Thursday, a day after major losses that followed the U.S. Federal ...

Movie Review

